Grading Every 2023 NBA Finals Star as Series Shifts to Miami

1 of 5

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Just based on the raw numbers alone, Nikola Jokić was spectacular in the opening two games of this series.

He's averaging 34.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists, while shooting 60 percent from the field. In Game 1 alone, he had 27 points, 14 dimes and 10 boards and completely controlled the game in multiple ways.

In the first half of that contest, it was as a passer. He had 10 assists and three shots at the break. Down the stretch, he finally started scoring a bit (he got his 27 points on just 12 shots).

But he didn't exactly ace the test in Denver, thanks to a Game 2 performance in which he was minus-11 and had five turnovers. He wasn't able to manipulate Miami's defense in the same way he did in Game 1. And when that's not happening, Denver's in trouble.

His defense hasn't been quite on par with those basic numbers either. Even if mid-range jumpers from Bam Adebayo are what Denver is willing to concede, he's gotten to at least 20 points while shooting 50-plus percent from the field in each game. And on occasion, Miami's ability to get by Jokić and then spray out to shooters was critical.

The Heat went a blistering 17-of-35 from deep in their Game 2 win.