Grading Every 2023 NBA Finals Star as Series Shifts to Miami

Grading Every 2023 NBA Finals Star as Series Shifts to MiamiJune 5, 2023
The Miami Heat withstood a late run from the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, won 111-108 and secured the crucial split in Denver.
The 2023 NBA Finals are now headed to Miami tied 1-1.
Both teams have gotten a number of high-end individual performances, and now's as good a time as any for report cards.
Who aced the first two games? Who passed? Who (if anyone) straight-up failed?
To find out, scroll below.
Nikola Jokić: A-
Just based on the raw numbers alone, Nikola Jokić was spectacular in the opening two games of this series.
He's averaging 34.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists, while shooting 60 percent from the field. In Game 1 alone, he had 27 points, 14 dimes and 10 boards and completely controlled the game in multiple ways.
In the first half of that contest, it was as a passer. He had 10 assists and three shots at the break. Down the stretch, he finally started scoring a bit (he got his 27 points on just 12 shots).
But he didn't exactly ace the test in Denver, thanks to a Game 2 performance in which he was minus-11 and had five turnovers. He wasn't able to manipulate Miami's defense in the same way he did in Game 1. And when that's not happening, Denver's in trouble.
His defense hasn't been quite on par with those basic numbers either. Even if mid-range jumpers from Bam Adebayo are what Denver is willing to concede, he's gotten to at least 20 points while shooting 50-plus percent from the field in each game. And on occasion, Miami's ability to get by Jokić and then spray out to shooters was critical.
The Heat went a blistering 17-of-35 from deep in their Game 2 win.
Jimmy Butler: B-
Jimmy Butler had just 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting in Game 1. For much of the contest, he almost seemed invisible. Then, for three quarters of Game 2, he was borderline "missing in action" again.
But he scored six straight crucial points during a fourth quarter run that built an insurmountable lead for Miami in Game 2.
With just under seven minutes left, he drilled a corner three that extended Miami's lead to six. The next time down, he drew a foul, hit a mid-range jumper and completed the old-fashioned three-point play at the line.
At that point, it felt like Denver was simply out of stops, and Butler had a lot to do with that. In several games this postseason, including Game 2, that feeling of inevitability has sort of attended Butler.
And that's not entirely dependent on him scoring. Butler had seven assists in Game 1, and he totaled another nine in Game 2.
A lot of those open threes Miami drilled were the result of Butler's ability to drive, draw defenders and kick out to good shooters.
His defense is always a source of frustration for opponents too.
So even if Butler's only averaging 17.0 points in the series, it's not hard to see how he's still making an impact.
Jamal Murray: A-
Jamal Murray has spent his entire career with Jokić, which has oftentimes rendered him more of a shooting guard than a point guard.
But his playmaking has been one of the highlights of the series for the Nuggets so far.
Murray has gotten to 10 assists in each of the first two contests. He's not forcing shots. And his forays into the paint are often leading to open kickout or dumpoff opportunities for teammates.
He (and they) are largely taking advantage.
Of course, Murray's scoring will always be a factor too. Throughout the postseason, including each of these first two games, he's had a knack for hitting critical jumpers exactly when the Nuggets need them.
Despite the loss, he hit two threes during a late run in the final three minutes that gave Denver a chance.
He missed a potential buzzer-beater that would've sent the game to overtime, but he has more than enough goodwill in the bank to take those shots.
For the series, he's averaging 22.0 points and shooting 48.6 percent from the field.
Bam Adebayo: A-
It's maybe easy to knock Adebayo for Jokić's 34.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists, but defending him (or at least trying to slow him down) is a team effort.
And generally speaking, Adebayo has at least made life difficult for Jokić. He's not conceding easy paint position. He's crowding him on catches at the high post or the top of the key. And he's frustrated Jokić's dribble.
At the very least, Jokić is feeling Adebayo on the possessions when they're matched up, and that's about all you can ask for from someone defending arguably the best basketball player in the world.
On the other end, much has been made of Denver potentially conceding 10-15 footers to Bam. The thinking is, If you have to give up something, why not a potentially shaky two-pointer?
To Bam's credit, he's feasting on those looks. He's leading the team in points per game and rebounds per game at 23.5 and 11.0. And his 4.5 assists are second only to Butler.
His versatility on both ends of the floor is a huge part of why this series is tied 1-1.
The Supporting Casts
Miami Heat: A
The Heat winning in Denver, in a game in which Butler had more field-goal attempts than points halfway through the fourth quarter, feels like a massive steal.
And supporting players like Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and even Kevin Love are a big reason why.
In Game 2, each of the above hit at least two threes. Vincent alone had a game-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting (including 4-of-6 from three).
The magic of this team obviously comes in large part from Butler, but the unpredictability is part of it too.
In the Eastern Conference Finals, it was Caleb Martin. Sunday, it was Vincent. For a stretch here or there, it might be Robinson. He was huge in the fourth quarter on Sunday, while Strus was big in the first.
Seemingly every Heat game is a puzzle, and generally coach Erik Spoelstra finds and maneuvers the right pieces into place.
Denver Nuggets: C
The single biggest reason this series is as close as its been might be Michael Porter Jr. He shot 41.4 percent from deep in the regular season. Prior to the Finals, he'd hit 40.8 percent of his threes in the playoffs. Through two games against Miami, he's 3-of-17 on triples.
Missing shots isn't necessarily a problem if he's contributing elsewhere, as he did in Game 1 with defense and a team-high 13 boards, but it becomes pretty glaring when he's not. And that's what happened Sunday, when Porter was a team-worst minus-15.
He's not the only one struggling, though.
For the series, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is 4-of-12 from the field and 2-of-6 from three. Aaron Gordon was a battering ram in the first quarter of Game 1, but he hasn't made much of an impact on offense since then (though he deserves a ton of credit for his defense on Butler).
Ultimately, if Miami (40.5 percent from three in the series) continues to outshoot Denver (34.5) from the outside, the Nuggets could lose this series despite entering as heavy favorites.