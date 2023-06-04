NBA Rumors: Nets' Mikal Bridges, Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Join 2023 Team USA Roster

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Joining an already elite group of young NBA talent, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges have both committed to play for Team USA this summer at the FIBA World Cup, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

With Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves and Bobby Portis also reportedly playing, Team USA's 12-man squad is starting to take shape for managing director Grant Hill and head coach Steve Kerr.

Haliburton and Bridges are both fresh off the best season of their respective careers and will now take their talents to the world stage.

Bridges, 26, was traded to the Nets from the Phoenix Suns ahead of the deadline as part of the deal for Kevin Durant and emerged as the team's new star. The 2022 All-Defensive team wing averaged 26.1 points in 27 games for Brooklyn.

Haliburton, 23, is coming off his first All-Star appearance in his first full season with the Pacers. He averaged a career-high 20.7 points per game to go along with 10.4 assists, which ranked second among all players.

The pair will be hoping to take Team USA back to the top of the basketball mountain. Despite having won gold at the most recent Olympics, USA finished seventh at the last FIBA world cup in 2019, the worst finish in program history.

They last won the event in 2014.

The new-look squad will begin training camp Aug. 3 in Las Vegas and play its first exhibition game Aug. 7 against Puerto Rico. After taking trips to Spain and the United Emirates, they will kick of World Cup action on Aug. 26 against the New Zealand.

This year's FIBA World Cup will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia and will run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.