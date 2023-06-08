How Are MLB Offseason Winners and Losers Faring Thus Far in 2023?

0 of 9

Before the start of spring training, it seemed like everyone churned out offseason grades for each MLB team.

We (Zach Rymer) did one. ESPN did one. The Athletic did one. USA Today did one.

While there wasn't a single team that received the same grade from all four sources, there was a clear consensus as far as who won and who lost the offseason: Philadelphia, San Diego and both New York teams were the biggest winners; Cincinnati, Colorado and the White Sox were the biggest losers. (We're also including the Twins among the winners and the Orioles among the losers, as they were on the cusp of joining those respective groups.)

How have those teams actually performed, though?

Have the winners capitalized on their big moves?

Have the losers been able to overcome their missteps to exceed expectation?

For each team, we'll recap what moves they made from early November through late March and reflect a bit on why they won or lost the offseason. Then, a brief synopsis on how things have gone through the first 10 weeks of the regular season.

Teams are presented in no particular order, aside from oscillating between winners and losers.

