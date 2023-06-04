SF Giants to Be 'Aggressive' at 2023 MLB Trade Deadline for Playoff Push, Says Zaidi

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi believes the team will be "aggressive" as a buyer when the MLB trade deadline approaches.

He said Sunday on MLB Network Radio's Front Office the team will look for reinforcements to arrive by Aug. 1 and help fuel a postseason push.

The offseason couldn't have gone much worse for San Francisco.

Carlos Rodón, the ace of the staff from 2022, signed with the New York Yankees. Pulling out all of the stops to land Aaron Judge didn't work as he returned to the Bronx Bombers, which looked to be his preference all along. An agreement with Carlos Correa fell through because of something flagged during his physical.

"Finally, after years of promising and years of finishing second for every superstar they'd chased, they had their guy," The Athletic's Grant Brisbee wrote of the symbolism behind seemingly landing Correa. "The Giants were a serious franchise."

That made what transpired all the more painful.

In retrospect, the winter may not have been as bad as it initially looked.

Rodón has yet to make his Yankees debut due to forearm and back injuries. Correa, who had a subsequent agreement with the New York Mets unravel because of another physical, owns a career-worst 86 OPS+ through 50 games, per Baseball Reference.

San Francisco, meanwhile, is 1.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League at 29-29. FanGraphs gives the team a 46.8 percent chance of reaching the playoffs.

Zaidi made his short-term priorities pretty clear, and fans will be justified in expecting him to back up Sunday's comments. Even absent a blockbuster swap, making improvements around the margins could have a big impact during the stretch run.