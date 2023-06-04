Iga Swiatek Shuns 'Bakery' Twitter Meme: 'I Want to Be Respectful to My Opponents'

Robert Prange/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek doesn't see much comedy in the social media meme that's inspired by her present dominance on the court.

"Look, I don't want to really talk about that," she told reporters. "I really get why people do that because it's fun and tennis is entertainment and everything. But from the players' point of view, I want to be respectful to my opponents. You don't see the stuff that is behind the scenes. Sometimes it's not easy to play such matches, and sometimes it's not easy also for the opponents."

The phrase "Iga's Bakery" has become a trending topic as the No. 1 player in the world continues to bagel her opponents, which refers to when a set finishes 6-0. Even the official account for Roland-Garros joined in following her 6-0, 6-0 victory over Xinyu Wang in the third round of the French Open.

"I don't want to talk about the bakery," Swiatek said. "Twitter can talk about it, but I'm just going to be focused on tennis."

The 22-year-old has been excellent in Paris as she looks to successfully defend her 2022 title. She has yet to drop a set and lost just eight total games so far.

Lesia Tsurenko awaits Swiatek in the fourth round Monday. They have faced off twice before in WTA events, with Swiatek cruising by identical 6-2, 6-0 final scores.

It looks like "Iga's Bakery" will be opening its doors again very soon.