    MLS All-Star Game 2023: Roster Predictions and Latest Details on Captain Voting

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 5, 2023

    HARRISON, NJ - MARCH 04: Hany Mukhtar #10 of Nashville SC in the second half of the Major League Soccer match against New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on March 4, 2023 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)
    Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

    The MLS All-Star Game will be played on July 19, with the league's stars taking on English Premier League giant Arsenal.

    MLS fans, media members and players will determine 12 of the players on the roster, while MLS All-Star head coach Wayne Rooney will select another 12 and league commissioner Don Garber will select the final two.

    Alongside voting for the starting 11, fans can also participate in the MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan. Supporters will have the opportunity to select which player will wear the armband for the match.

    In total, fans will vote for one goalkeeper, four defensive positions (one right-back, one left-back, two center-backs), three midfield positions (one defensive mid, two attacking mids) and three forwards.

    The MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan begins June 21 and ends on June 29. The results will be announced on July 5.

    Below, we'll offer some predictions for the starting 11 and analyze some of the top potential choices.

    Predictions

    GK: Roman Bürki, St. Louis City SC

    LB: Álvaro Barreal, FC Cincinnati

    CB: Miles Robinson, Atlanta United

    CB: Matt Miazga, FC Cincinnati

    RB: Juan Mosquera, Portland Timbers

    DM: Aidan Morris, Columbus Crew

    AM: Thiago Almada, Atlanta United

    AM: Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC

    FWD: Cristian Espinoza, San Jose Earthquakes

    FWD: Dénis Bouanga, Los Angeles FC

    FWD: Christian Benteke, D.C. United

    Analysis

    Many of the players listed in the predictions section are obviously up for debate. There is a ton of talent in the league.

    The one player who isn't really debatable, however, is Nashville's Mukhtar, who has posted 10 goals and seven assists on the season.

    Only Atlanta's Thiago Almada (seven goals, eight assists) and Philadelphia's Dániel Gazdag (seven goals, eight assists)—who was one of the hardest players to leave off the starting 11—come close to Mukhtar's combined goals and assists tally (17).

    The player who shares the lead in goals with Mukhtar this season, LAFC's Bouanga, was another no-brainer selection. It got tricky from there, though, with players like FC Dallas' Jesús Ferreira, Philadelphia's Julián Carranza, Seattle's Jordan Morris and Atlanta's Giorgios Giakoumakis all making strong cases to be considered at the forward position.

    However, Espinoza's eight goals and four assists and Benteke's aerial threat made them strong choices to join Bouanga in the attacking third.

    Given the roster spots to be filled by Rooney and Garber, it's possible all of them will make the final cut.