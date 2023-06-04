Nikola Jokić 'Embodies' Selfless Play and Culture, Says Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Nikola Jokić may be a two-time NBA MVP, but he's been open about the fact individual accolades mean "nothing" to him as he pursues his first championship.

That selfless attitude has apparently permeated through the Nuggets locker room.

"It's about being selfless, playing for each other, wanting others to succeed—all the things this culture is about," Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. told ESPN's Zach Lowe. "Nikola embodies all of that."

Jokić has been brilliant across Denver's run to the Finals, averaging 29.8 points, 13.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists across 16 games. He's seeking to become the fourth player in league history to average a triple-double in the playoffs and would be the first to average a triple-double and win a championship.

"We all try to play that same way and play for each other," Porter told Lowe.

Jokić's play and that unselfish nature of his Nuggets teammates has been the best formula to these NBA playoffs, with Denver needing only 15 games to get through the first three rounds and put themselves in a position as heavy favorites to win a championship.

A title would be something of a coming-of-age moment for Jokić, who took criticism for his teams coming up short after winning back-to-back MVPs the last two seasons.