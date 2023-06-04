X

    Nikola Jokić 'Embodies' Selfless Play and Culture, Says Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 4, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 3: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets speaks to the media during 2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability on June 3, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    Nikola Jokić may be a two-time NBA MVP, but he's been open about the fact individual accolades mean "nothing" to him as he pursues his first championship.

    That selfless attitude has apparently permeated through the Nuggets locker room.

    "It's about being selfless, playing for each other, wanting others to succeed—all the things this culture is about," Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. told ESPN's Zach Lowe. "Nikola embodies all of that."

    Jokić has been brilliant across Denver's run to the Finals, averaging 29.8 points, 13.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists across 16 games. He's seeking to become the fourth player in league history to average a triple-double in the playoffs and would be the first to average a triple-double and win a championship.

    "We all try to play that same way and play for each other," Porter told Lowe.

    Jokić's play and that unselfish nature of his Nuggets teammates has been the best formula to these NBA playoffs, with Denver needing only 15 games to get through the first three rounds and put themselves in a position as heavy favorites to win a championship.

    A title would be something of a coming-of-age moment for Jokić, who took criticism for his teams coming up short after winning back-to-back MVPs the last two seasons.

