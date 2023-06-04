Dolphins Rumors: Miami Wants to Sign Christian Wilkins to New Contract Before Season

AP Photo/Doug Murray

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly looking to re-sign defensive tackle Christian Wilkins before the start of the 2023 regular season.

"He's a guy that Miami wants to re-sign, they had interest in doing it," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "So, there could be some movement sometime this summer. Only 11.5 sacks in four years but he's a leader on that team, highly productive in all areas. So, they want to get that done, watch for money in that area."

Wilkins recorded a career-high 98 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season, emerging as one of the best run-stopping defensive linemen in the sport.

The Dolphins are set to pay Wilkins $10.8 million in 2023 as he plays out the final year of his rookie contract. Interior defensive linemen have seen a major cash infusion this offseason, with Jeffery Simmons (four years, $94 million), Daron Payne (four years, $90 million) and Dexter Lawrence (four years, $90 million) all signing massive contracts.

Wilkins and New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams are next in line among interior linemen for major contracts.

While Wilkins is more of a run stopper than the sack artist Williams—and thus less likely to land a massive contract—his next deal should be sizable as the Dolphins seek to fortify their defense.

Miami made two major additions to its defense this offseason, trading for Jalen Ramsey and hiring Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. Wilkins' role may change in Fangio's system, but he's a talented enough run stuffer to fit anywhere.