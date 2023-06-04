Matthew Tkachuk's Turnover, Ejection Ripped by Fans as Golden Knights Top Panthers

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Matthew Tkachuk's name might be plastered on milk cartons in South Florida on Sunday morning because he was missing in action during the Florida Panthers' 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

For the first time since May 12 and just the fourth game this postseason, Tkachuk was left off the scoresheet in what was perhaps Florida's most disappointing performance of the 2023 playoffs.

The Panthers and Golden Knights entered a pivotal third period tied 2-2 after goals from Florida's Eric Staal and Anthony Duclair and Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore.

With the game up for grabs, the Golden Knights proved to be the better team in the third period.

Zach Whitecloud put Vegas up 3-2 at the 6:59 mark of the final period before Tkachuk made what was one of the worst plays of the postseason.

At the 13:41 mark of the third period, Tkachuk attempted to flip the puck to center ice and out of the Florida zone to clear the danger. Instead, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone batted the puck out of the air before firing it past Sergei Bobrovsky to put the Golden Knights up 4-2.

Stone's goal essentially put the game out of reach for the Panthers, though any chance Florida had to come back from down two goals was gone once Tkachuk was ejected after getting some jabs in on Nicolas Hague and Jack Eichel following a whistle.

After the game, Tkachuk was ripped for his costly turnover and his lack of discipline in the third period:

While the Golden Knights now lead the Stanley Cup Finals 1-0, it should be noted that the Panthers have been referred to as the "Comeback Cats" for a reason this postseason.

This series is far from over, and fans should expect Tkachuk to bounce back in Game 2 on Monday night.