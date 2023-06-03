X

    NBA Rumors: Wolves' Anthony Edwards Leaves Klutch Sports Ahead of Max Contract Talks

    Erin WalshJune 3, 2023

    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    Anthony Edwards is eligible for a maximum contract extension this summer, and the Minnesota Timberwolves star is making a change to his representation ahead of negotiations.

    Edwards is switching from Klutch Sports to Bill Duffy and WME, according to Bleacher Report and TNT's Chris Haynes.

    Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

    Why is Ant leaving Klutch?<br><br>Text I got: "Bill Duffy is Bill Duffy"<br><br>Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels now both represented by Duffy and WME as they enter contract extension negotiations this summer. <a href="https://t.co/wKdtMFeM21">https://t.co/wKdtMFeM21</a>

