NBA Rumors: Wolves' Anthony Edwards Leaves Klutch Sports Ahead of Max Contract Talks

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards is eligible for a maximum contract extension this summer, and the Minnesota Timberwolves star is making a change to his representation ahead of negotiations.

Edwards is switching from Klutch Sports to Bill Duffy and WME, according to Bleacher Report and TNT's Chris Haynes.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.