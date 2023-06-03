X

    Heat's Jimmy Butler Praises Nikola Jokić's 'Elite' Defense After Nuggets' Game 1 Win

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 3, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 1: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball during Game One of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets on June 1, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler delivered high praise for Denver Nuggets center and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić's defensive efforts in a chat with reporters on Saturday.

    Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports relayed the remarks.

    Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

    Jimmy Butler on Nikola Jokić:<br><br>"As much as everybody looks at what he does on the offensive end of the ball, he's elite on the defensive end too."<br><br>Cited Jokić moving his feet well at his size, forcing guys to change decisions in the paint, and rebounding/outlet passing.

    Per Basketball-Reference, Jokić finished first in the league in defensive box plus-minus, 10th in defensive win shares and 12th in defensive rating.

    He accomplished all that while being the best and most efficient offensive player in basketball. His 11.2 offensive win shares were also first in the NBA.

    The Nuggets as a team also played great defense en route to a 104-93 win over Miami to open the NBA Finals on Thursday.

    Game 2 will go down on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Denver.

    Heat's Jimmy Butler Praises Nikola Jokić's 'Elite' Defense After Nuggets' Game 1 Win
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon