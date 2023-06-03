Heat's Jimmy Butler Praises Nikola Jokić's 'Elite' Defense After Nuggets' Game 1 Win

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler delivered high praise for Denver Nuggets center and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić's defensive efforts in a chat with reporters on Saturday.

Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports relayed the remarks.

Per Basketball-Reference, Jokić finished first in the league in defensive box plus-minus, 10th in defensive win shares and 12th in defensive rating.

He accomplished all that while being the best and most efficient offensive player in basketball. His 11.2 offensive win shares were also first in the NBA.

The Nuggets as a team also played great defense en route to a 104-93 win over Miami to open the NBA Finals on Thursday.

Game 2 will go down on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Denver.