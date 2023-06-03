ESPN: NFL Teams Aren't Overly Eager to Sign Ezekiel Elliott, Veteran RBs to Contract

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott, who spent seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before being released this offseason, is still looking for a new NFL home.

Regarding that search, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided an update on SportsCenter on Saturday morning, noting that the market for veteran running backs has "slowed a little bit" and that teams aren't "overly eager" to sign any of them at this stage of the offseason.

"I was told that Dallas has not shut the door on a potential reunion. They would be open to talks if Ezekiel Elliott wanted to circle back with them and come back to Dallas. I'm told that Elliott has loved his time in Dallas, so certainly something that I wouldn't take off the table. But Elliott is sort of weighing his options and there's been some interest. It's pretty much a waiting game because the running back market has slowed a little bit. Teams aren't overly eager to spend on veterans in early June at that kind of position, so he could wait this out and see what else is out there. The Bucs at one time were looking for some help there, we'll see if they circle back."

Elliott rushed for a career-low 3.8 yards per carry last season while amassing 968 total yards and 12 scores. The three-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.