Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs, Dallas Discussed Contract Extension in 'Recent Weeks'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Having established himself as a key piece of the Dallas Cowboys' secondary over the past three seasons, Trevon Diggs is eligible to sign a long-term extension this offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter on Saturday morning that the Cowboys have had some talks in "recent weeks" with Diggs about a new deal:

"This is a top cornerback in the league, one of the best, 17 interceptions the last three years. I'm told that the Cowboys and Diggs have had like some check-in moments about a potential contract extension over recent weeks this offseason. And so, certainly both sides could be open to that. The market now for cornerbacks at the top, about $21 million per year, so we'll see how close Diggs could get to that in the next few months."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.