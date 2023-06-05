Justin Jefferson, Next NFL WRs Set to Break the Bank with Massive Contract Extensions

0 of 6

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The 2022 offseason was really nice for the bank accounts of several wide receivers across the NFL.

When we look back on the trends of the league, it's going to be known as the year when wide receiver officially became a premium position.

To wit, in 2021, there were three receivers who were making $20 million or more in average annual value: DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper. In 2022, there were 14 receivers who crossed that threshold.

Tyreek Hill ($30 million) and Davante Adams ($28 million) set the benchmark in terms of average annual value, while Cooper Kupp leads the way in guarantees with $75 million of his three-year, $80.1 million extension guaranteed.

This offseason has been relatively quiet at the position. The free-agent class was thin and we didn't have any blockbuster trades like the ones that sent Hill to Miami or A.J. Brown to Philly.

Still, there's a domino in Justin Jefferson that could again send the market soaring. He's now eligible for a contract extension in Minnesota, and the numbers could be huge.

Here's a look at him and other top receivers who could be getting paid very well very soon.