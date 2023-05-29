ESPN: Justin Jefferson Contract to Be Prioritized by Vikings; May Be Top-Paid Non-QB

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings "are going to prioritize" an extension for star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Pointing to how the wideout market has exploded, Fowler said Monday on SportsCenter that Jefferson could command the NFL's highest salary for a non-quarterback when his next deal is completed.

"Because wide receiver—that market has gone up to $30 million with Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, all of those guys," he said. "Jefferson is considered by many around the league as the very best receiver in the NFL. So, are we talking, you know, Aaron Donald money, $31 million per year? We'll see."

As Fowler referenced, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, with an average salary of $31.7 million. Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is next on the list at $30 million.

Assuming Jefferson is looking to surpass Hill's four-year, $120 million contract, he could hit $32-plus million in the present environment.

Through his first three seasons, the 2022 All-Pro has caught 324 passes for 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns. His 96.5 receiving yards per game is on pace to be the most in NFL history and is nearly 10 yards higher than the next closest player (Julio Jones; 87.9).

Of course, it remains to be seen whether the Vikings will be the team to pay Jefferson. Three of the four highest-paid receivers were traded before they got their big payday.

When it comes to the 23-year-old's future, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported in March how Minnesota figuring out its long-term strategy at quarterback "could bog down these negotiations." Paying Jefferson top dollar might make it difficult to retain Kirk Cousins, who's due to be a free agent in 2024, or get another experienced veteran for the role.

It might be telling how the Vikings selected USC wideout Jordan Addison in the first round of the 2023 draft and waited until the fifth round to take a quarterback (BYU's Jaren Hall).

Jefferson is still signed through the 2024 season, so it's too early to panic. Should he go through the next year without getting a new deal, however, Minnesota will have to make an important decision.