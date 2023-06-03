ESPN: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa 'Healthy' and Has Become a Leader with 'Major Voice'

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa is putting in a lot of work this offseason to be a reliable presence on the field and leader in the locker room for the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday morning on SportsCenter that Tagovailoa is "completely healthy" right now after suffering multiple concussions last season, and he's been a "major voice" for the Dolphins in OTA practices this week:

"I've checked on his health, I was told he's completely healthy now. Not only that, but he's been working on that Jiu-Jitsu that you've heard about; how to fall forward, how to protect his head in the pocket. Well, I was told the Dolphins actually implemented some of those Jiu-Jitsu workouts with their quarterbacks before practices. So, trying to get everybody used to falling down and being able to protect yourselves. I was told Tua is also taking some leadership steps recently. There was a practice where it was a little bit sloppy. He stopped the whole thing, sort of talked to the offense, maybe even laid into them a little bit. I was told that's something Tua would not have done a couple of years ago, but now he's a major voice in Miami."

