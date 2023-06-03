NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins Open to All QBs; Training Camp Seen as 'Hard Deadline'

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins isn't expected to be picky when it comes to finding a new team this offseason.

Appearing on SportsCenter on Saturday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is not necessarily looking to play with specific quarterbacks and the start of training camp is viewed as a "hard deadline" for him to sign a deal:

"DeAndre Hopkins, I'm told, is sorting out potential free-agency visits that he could take in the coming days. He's not overly rushed here, though. I was told that basically minicamp is a soft deadline, training camp in late July more of a hard deadline. And so, he's looking at the entire league. This is not a situation where he's only looking to play with certain quarterbacks, or a short list. He's pretty open-minded here is what shakes down. Now, I'm told he's open to playing with Deshaun Watson, as Watson is playing with him. Browns are probably called fringe contenders. I think they've made a phone call; I don't know that they're overly invested at big money right now. That's sort of the problem. A lot of these contending teams would love to have him; I would put the Bills in this hat too, the Chiefs, some others. But with cap issues, and now that we're in early June, there's not a lot of money to spend. So, we'll see which team is going to give him a fair deal commiserate with a former All-Pro."

It doesn't appear there has been a robust market for Hopkins going back to the start of the offseason when the Arizona Cardinals were attempting to trade him.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported on May 27 the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were the only teams that had substantive trade talks with the Cardinals, but his contract was a prohibitive issue for both clubs.

Breer also noted Odell Beckham Jr.'s deal with the Baltimore Ravens (one year, $15 million guaranteed) had an impact on trade talks for the Chiefs.

The Cardinals opted to release Hopkins on May 26 when they were unable to find a trade partner.

Breer noted earlier this week interest in Hopkins is "tepid" around the NFL and there's a divide among some team executives about what he has to offer at this stage of his career.

One executive told Breer that Hopkins "can't run anymore" and there's "not much" potential impact he can make. Another executive pointed out the 30-year-old "still (has) great hands" to win contested catches even though he's not "much of a deep threat."

If those are the feelings from all 32 teams, Hopkins may struggle to find a lucrative deal. There are currently eight teams that have at least $20 million in available cap space. The Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are among the clubs in that group with an obvious need at wide receiver.

Using training camp as a potential hard deadline means this situation could drag out for awhile, but it also allows teams to better assess their receivers if they want to at least consider Hopkins.

All 32 teams will open training camp for veterans between July 23-26.

Hopkins only played in nine games for the Cardinals last season, but he still finished with 64 receptions and 717 receiving yards on 96 targets.