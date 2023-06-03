WWE Unveils New Undisputed Championship for Roman Reigns for 1,000 Days as Champ

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Roman Reigns has now been the WWE Universal champion for 1,000 straight days, and Triple H revealed a new title belt on Friday's edition of SmackDown in honor of his nearly three-year run.

Reigns defeated then-champion The Fiend and challenger Braun Strowman in a triple threat match at WWE Payback on Aug. 30, 2020 to become champion.

He added the WWE Championship on April 3, 2022 at WrestleMania 38 in a match against Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed Universal title holder.

Reigns is a four-time WWE champion and a two-time Universal champion. He's also held the Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team belts one time apiece.

