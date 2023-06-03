X

    WWE Unveils New Undisputed Championship for Roman Reigns for 1,000 Days as Champ

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 3, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Cody Rhodes wrestles Roman Reigns for Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Roman Reigns has now been the WWE Universal champion for 1,000 straight days, and Triple H revealed a new title belt on Friday's edition of SmackDown in honor of his nearly three-year run.

    WWE @WWE

    BREAKING: <a href="https://twitter.com/TripleH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TripleH</a> just unveiled a BRAND NEW Undisputed WWE Universal Championship! What do you think? 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/HH7brydNEy">pic.twitter.com/HH7brydNEy</a>

    Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps

    BREAKING: Triple H has introduced the brand new WWE Universal Championship for Roman Reigns as he surpasses 1000 days as Champion 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/MJT8AllXdU">pic.twitter.com/MJT8AllXdU</a>

    Reigns defeated then-champion The Fiend and challenger Braun Strowman in a triple threat match at WWE Payback on Aug. 30, 2020 to become champion.

    He added the WWE Championship on April 3, 2022 at WrestleMania 38 in a match against Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed Universal title holder.

    Reigns is a four-time WWE champion and a two-time Universal champion. He's also held the Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team belts one time apiece.

