WWE Unveils New Undisputed Championship for Roman Reigns for 1,000 Days as Champ

WWE Unveils New Undisputed Championship for Roman Reigns for 1,000 Days as ChampJune 3, 2023
Roman Reigns has now been the WWE Universal champion for 1,000 straight days, and Triple H revealed a new title belt on Friday's edition of SmackDown in honor of his nearly three-year run.
WWE @WWE
BREAKING: <a href="https://twitter.com/TripleH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TripleH</a> just unveiled a BRAND NEW Undisputed WWE Universal Championship! What do you think? 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/HH7brydNEy">pic.twitter.com/HH7brydNEy</a>
Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps
BREAKING: Triple H has introduced the brand new WWE Universal Championship for Roman Reigns as he surpasses 1000 days as Champion 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/MJT8AllXdU">pic.twitter.com/MJT8AllXdU</a>
Reigns defeated then-champion The Fiend and challenger Braun Strowman in a triple threat match at WWE Payback on Aug. 30, 2020 to become champion.
He added the WWE Championship on April 3, 2022 at WrestleMania 38 in a match against Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed Universal title holder.
Reigns is a four-time WWE champion and a two-time Universal champion. He's also held the Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team belts one time apiece.
