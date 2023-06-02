X

    Red Sox's Chris Sale to Go on IL with Shoulder Injury, Alex Cora Says

    Francisco RosaJune 2, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - JUNE 1: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox bites on his glove as he leaves the game in the middle of the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on June 1, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
    The injury woes keep coming for Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale.

    After exiting Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Reds with left shoulder soreness, Sale was placed on the IL Friday, according to manager Alex Cora.

    Sale, 34, had multiple mound visits from Cora and a team trainer during the fourth inning of Boston's 8-2 win at Fenway Park. But he was ultimately removed a few pitches later as the soreness intensified.

    Red Sox manager Alex Cora and their medical trainer checked on Chris Sale, left him in the game and then a couple pitches later, removed him from the game with just 59 pitches. <a href="https://t.co/3NpVDPvtwS">pic.twitter.com/3NpVDPvtwS</a>

    Cora is hoping that Sale didn't worsen the injury by ramping up the intensity on the last few pitches he threw to his final batter. He finished the night with 59 pitches and allowed one run on five hits while striking out six in 3 2/3 innings.

    It's the last thing Red Sox fans would have wanted to see, especially with Sale's extensive injury history over the last few years. The seven-time All-Star and former Cy Young candidate only had two starts last season, nine in 2021, and missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

    His 11 starts this season are the most since the 2019 campaign.

    Boston will be hoping that this results in a short stint on the IL as he's missed at least 50 days in each of the last three seasons.

    Although he hasn't been at this best this year, with a 4.58 ERA, Sale seemed to have been settling down over his last few outings. He had won his previous two starts going into Thursday night.

    Boston is in last place in the AL East at 29-27 and sits 10 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.