Naomi Osaka Expecting Baby Girl with Cordae: 'A Little Princess Is on the Way'

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka is having a daughter.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion announced the sex of the baby she is expecting with rapper Cordae on her social media Friday.

Osaka first announced her pregnancy on January 11, days after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open. She and Cordae have been dating since 2019.

"I'm most excited about being able to have a kid in the stands watching me play tennis, and them being able to say 'Hey, that's my mom on the court,'" Osaka told Today.com in May. "I think that moment will be surreal and I really look forward to the day that it actually happens. It really does feel like a dream to think of my own child in the stands watching me, and I'm so excited that I've got that coming in the not-so-distant future."

Osaka last won a title at the 2021 Australian Open and has not since advanced past the third round of a major, per ESPN. She took a break from the sport for mental health reasons in 2021 and played 11 tournaments last year.

While promoting her children's book The Way Champs Play on Good Morning America in December, Osaka said she hoped to return to tennis in 2023. When she makes her return, she will join a handful of mothers on the tour including Victoria Azarenka, who reached the Australia Open semifinals this January, and German Tatjana Maria, who made it to the semifinals of Wimbledon last year.