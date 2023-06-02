Aryna Sabalenka, Citing Safety, Skips French Open Presser After Ukraine Questions

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, who is the No. 2 seed in the women's draw at the 2023 French Open, skipped her open media availability following her third-round win Friday.

According to ESPN's Tom Hamilton, Sabalenka spoke to a small pool of reporters instead and explained her decision, saying:

"I should be able to feel safe when I do interviews with the journalists after my matches. For my own mental health and well-being, I have decided to take myself out of this situation today, and the tournament has supported me in this decision.

"It hasn't been an easy few days, and now my focus is continue to play well here in Paris."

After defeating Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the first round of the French Open on Sunday, Kostyuk chose not to shake Sabalenka's hand at the net, resulting in boos from the Roland Garros crowd.

Kostyuk said afterward that her decision was in relation to Russia and Belarus waging war against her home country of Ukraine.

When asked about her thoughts on the war afterward, Sabalenka said: "Nobody in this world, Russian athletes or Belarusian athletes, support the war. Nobody. How can we support the war? Nobody—normal people—will never support it."

Sabalenka also said she had "no comments" on whether she supports Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, prompting Kostyuk to say that she didn't understand why Sabalenka wouldn't say "she personally doesn't support this war."

Following her second-round win over Iryna Shymanovich on Wednesday, Sabalenka received additional questions about the war in Belarus.

Referencing that media session on Friday, Sabalenka said:

"After my match [on Wednesday], I spoke with the media like I normally do. I know they still expect some questions that are more about the politics and not so much about my tennis. For many months now, I have answered these questions at tournaments and been very clear in my feelings and my thoughts. These questions do not bother me after my matches. I know that I have to provide answers to the media on things not related to my tennis or my matches, but on Wednesday, I did not feel safe in the press conference."

A Roland Garros spokesperson said tournament organizers supported Sabalenka's choice and went through with it "to protect her." The spokesperson also said Sabalenka will not be fined for missing her media availability.

The 25-year-old Sabalenka is the No. 2 women's player in the world, and she is in search of her second career Grand Slam singles title after winning the 2023 Australian Open.

On Sunday, Sabalenka will face American and 2018 French Open finalist Sloane Stephens in the fourth round.