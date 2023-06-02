NBA Rumors: Doc Rivers Withdrew from Suns HC Search Ahead of Frank Vogel's Hiring

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Doc Rivers reportedly withdrew from the Phoenix Suns' head coaching search prior to reports that former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel will be on the bench next season.

Per Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Rivers has pulled his name from consideration to replace Monty Williams in Phoenix. Shortly after, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Vogel and the Suns were finalizing a deal to fill the vacancy.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reported on Tuesday that Rivers was one of three finalists for the Suns' job, along with Phoenix assistant Kevin Young and Vogel.

Rivers' three-year tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers came to an end on May 16. He was fired two days after the team's second-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics.

Despite some of his recent playoff shortcomings, Rivers has been a successful head coach in the NBA everywhere he's been. The 61-year-old is one of 10 coaches in league history with at least 1,000 career wins.

Rivers has a 1,097-763 overall record in 24 seasons with four different teams. His clubs have made the postseason 19 times, with the Celtics winning one championship in two trips to the NBA Finals (2007-08 and 2009-10).

Since the 2012-13 season, Rivers' teams have failed to advance beyond the second round.

The Suns were the only team with a coaching vacancy known to have interviewed Rivers this offseason.

Assuming Vogel's deal with Phoenix gets finalized, the Toronto Raptors will be the last club to hire a new coach. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Thursday that longtime Nick Nurse assistant Sergio Scariolo, Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez and Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic are the three finalists in Toronto.

If Rivers decides to sit out next season, it will mark the first time since the 1998-99 campaign he hasn't been a head coach in the NBA. It will also be just his third season out of the league since he was drafted as a player by the Atlanta Hawks in 1983.