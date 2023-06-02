DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Browns, WR Have 'Strong Mutual Interest' in Contract

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Could DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson reunite on the Cleveland Browns? Apparently the idea isn't so far-fetched.

The Browns and Hopkins, who recently became a free agent after being released by the Arizona Cardinals, have a "strong mutual interest," according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston.

The Cardinals released Hopkins one week ago as he was set to count for $30.75 million against the 2023 salary cap. The veteran receiver was included in seemingly endless trade rumors prior to his release.

Hopkins and Watson, who both played college football at Clemson and were drafted by the Texans, spent three seasons together in Houston from 2017 to 2019. The star wideout caught 264 passes for 3,343 yards and 25 touchdowns from Watson in his Texans career.

Watson addressed the possibility of teaming up with Hopkins again in Cleveland earlier this week, telling reporters he "would love" to have his former teammate suit up in brown and orange.

"Me and D-Hop, we just naturally talk," Watson said. "We've been talking since the Houston days. ... He's always been a brother of mine. ... Our connection, our relationship has always been great. ... Of course, we would love to have him. He knows that."

Hopkins also outlined what he's looking for in a team during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast with Brandon Marshall, saying that he wanted stable management, a quarterback who "loves the game like I do" and a top defense.

Hopkins said, via NFL.com's Nick Shook:

"What I want is stable management upstairs. I think that's something that I haven't really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston to being in Arizona; I've been through three to four GMs in my career. … A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, pushes not just himself but people around him. I don't need a great QB—I've done it with subpar QBs—just a QB who loves the game like I do. And a great defense. I think defense wins championships.

"For me, that's it: great management, a QB who loves the game and a great defense."

Hopkins also listed the five quarterbacks he would most like to play with. Watson, of course, was not included on his list as he already spent time with the veteran signal-caller. His list included Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson.

However, Hopkins is expected to prioritize money over playing with his preferred quarterback. An NFL executive who has communicated with Hopkins' camp told The Athletic's Tim Graham that Hopkins' "preferred passer won't supersede his preferred payout."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also reported last month that Hopkins is seeking a deal similar to the one-year, $15 million contract Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.

The Browns have $13.9 million in cap space, per OverTheCap, so they could try to make a deal for Hopkins work.

Cleveland is entering the 2023 season with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore as its top three wide receivers. Cedric Tillman, Marquise Goodwin, David Bell and Anthony Schwartz are among the depth options.

Adding Hopkins would be a huge boost for the Browns offense, especially as the franchise looks to get back into the postseason for the first time since the 2020 campaign and the first time in the Watson era.