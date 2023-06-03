AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 2

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on June 2.

After weeks of shifting timeslots and days, Rampage was back in its usual spot on Friday at 10 PM EST. This week, management booked a huge show for us.

Four titles were on the line, and the wildest part is that they were all belts from other promotions. Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and AAA were all represented.

Among those matches, Willow Nightingale put her newly won NJPW Strong Women's Championship on the line against Emi Sakura.

Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's episode of Rampage.