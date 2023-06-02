Nuggets' Nikola Jokić: 'I Felt Really Comfortable' in 1st Career NBA Finals Game

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

A newcomer to the NBA Finals stage, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić looked right at home in Game 1 on Monday night against the Miami Heat.

Never having played in the Finals and coming off nine days of rest, it would have been understandable if the two-time MVP had some nerves or rust to work off before flowing into the game.

That was not a problem at all as Jokić finished with his ninth triple-double of the postseason, dropping a game-high 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 14 assists in Denver's 104-93 win.

He felt right at home from the moment the ball was tipped.

"To be honest, I couldn't wait for the game to start, because once it started it felt normal," Jokić said postgame. "... I think people are making something bigger than it is. When the game started I felt really comfortable."

It wasn't just Jokić, though. Most of Denver's team looked unfazed by the moment as four out of the team's five starters scored in double digits, including Jamal Murray, who continued his extraordinary postseason with 26 points.

As good as Miami is on the defensive end of the floor, it couldn't figure out how to guard Jokić, a problem that 28 other teams have had trouble solving. His unique passing ability kept the Heat off-balance all night.

Even on an off-night from three-point range, the Nuggets still shot 50.6 percent from the field.

If Miami doesn't find some sort of wrinkle to throw out there, Jokić will keep cooking and this will be a short series.

Game 2 of the Finals is set for Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.