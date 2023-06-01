Ja Morant Investigation Verdict Will Come After 2023 NBA Finals, Adam Silver Says

AP Photo/Rob Gray

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant remains under investigation by the NBA for appearing to brandish a handgun in an Instagram Live video, but a verdict will not come anytime soon.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told reporters that the outcome of the investigation will not be announced until after the NBA Finals series between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat concludes. The teams are set to meet in Game 1 on Thursday night.

"We've uncovered a fair amount of additional information," Silver said. "We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we've made the decision that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce that decision in the middle of this series."

The Grizzlies suspended him from all offseason team activities after the IG Live video in May. In March, the NBA suspended him for eight games after a different IG Live video showed him holding a handgun in a Denver nightclub.

Following his first suspension, Morant enrolled in a Florida counseling program to learn better ways to manage stress. He also had to meet with Silver at the commissioner's office in New York City before he returned to the court.

It's likely that Morant will face a more severe penalty this time around. The 23-year-old released a statement last month accepting responsibility for his recent behavior.

"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," Morant said. "This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."