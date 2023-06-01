X

    Nick Nurse Would 'Be Very Happy' If James Harden Returned to 76ers in NBA Free Agency

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 1, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    New Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse is hopeful superstar guard James Harden will return to the Sixers next season rather than sign elsewhere in free agency.

    According to Rich Hofmann of The Athletic, Nurse commented on Harden's situation Thursday, saying: "James has a decision to make and I'd be very happy if he came back."

    Per Hofmann, Nurse added he has already spoken to Harden and expects to have one-on-one conversations with Harden and others Sixers players soon.

    Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract to remain with the 76ers last offseason, but he has a player option for 2023-24, meaning he can become a free agent this offseason if he declines it.

