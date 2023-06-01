Nick Nurse Would 'Be Very Happy' If James Harden Returned to 76ers in NBA Free Agency

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse is hopeful superstar guard James Harden will return to the Sixers next season rather than sign elsewhere in free agency.

According to Rich Hofmann of The Athletic, Nurse commented on Harden's situation Thursday, saying: "James has a decision to make and I'd be very happy if he came back."

Per Hofmann, Nurse added he has already spoken to Harden and expects to have one-on-one conversations with Harden and others Sixers players soon.

Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract to remain with the 76ers last offseason, but he has a player option for 2023-24, meaning he can become a free agent this offseason if he declines it.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.