Report: Karim Benzema to Leave Real Madrid amid Saudi Pro League Contract Rumors

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

French star Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid this summer and is expected to sign with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens and Alex Kirkland.

Sky Italy's Gianluca Di Marzio reported the 35-year-old will make his decision official Thursday.

Laurens reported Tuesday that Al-Ittihad was prepared to offer Benzema €400 million over two seasons, matching the contract Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr.

Benzema signed for Real Madrid during the 2009 summer transfer window, and his arrival coincided with the return of a Galácticos era at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Along with Benzema, Madrid brought in Ronaldo, Kaká and Xabi Alonso in 2009, while Ángel Di María and Mesut Özil joined in 2010. Luka Modrić, Gareth Bale, James Rodríguez and Toni Kroos were among the notable stars who followed.

Particularly due to the presence of Bale and Ronaldo, Benzema's value was somewhat overlooked early on. He wasn't the club's primary goalscorer, nor did he regularly sit deep and make breathtaking runs through through the opposition's defense.

That's what made him such a critical piece of Real Madrid's talent-laden attack.

"I changed the way I played to play with him," Benzema told former Real Madrid sporting director Jorge Valdano (via the Guardian's Sid Lowe). "Ronaldo's departure has allowed me to play a different role. He was scoring 50, 60 goals a year and so you adapt to his style. He was one of the best in the world and I was happy at his side."

Ronaldo's move to Juventus in 2018 allowed him to shine brighter than he ever had.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Benzema has scored 110 goals in La Liga and added another 34 goals in 48 Champions League appearances. He found the net 15 times during Madrid's run to a 14th European title last year alone.

Benzema's efforts were rewarded with the 2022 Ballon d'Or. Modrić is the only other Ballon d'Or winner not named Ronaldo or Lionel Messi since 2008.

The veteran forward's post-Ronaldo run cemented his legendary status at Real Madrid. He leaves as a four-time La Liga champion and five-time winner of the Champions League.