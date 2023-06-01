Report: Celtics' Grousbeck Told BOS to Play with 'Some Balls' amid 0-3 Heat Deficit

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Boston Celtics managing partner Wyc Grousbeck reportedly gave the team a fiery speech after it fell behind 3-0 to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

According to Jay King and Jared Weiss of The Athletic, sources said Grousbeck stormed into the locker room following the Celtics' 128-102 road loss to Miami in Game 3 and implored the players to "play with some balls."

The Celtics came close to becoming the first team in NBA playoff history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit, but they fell 103-84 at home in Game 7 on Monday, sending the Heat to the NBA Finals.

