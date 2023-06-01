Monty Williams, Gregg Popovich and the Largest NBA HC Contracts After Historic Deal

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Getting fired by the Phoenix Suns might have been a blessing in disguise for Monty Williams.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Williams has agreed to a six-year, $78.5 million contract with the Detroit Pistons. Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported the deal could be worth over $100 million if certain incentives are met, and Detroit has the opportunity to extend it beyond the initial six-year term.

Based on data published in December 2022 by Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico, Williams will become the highest-paid coach in the NBA, narrowly moving ahead of the San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich.

Highest-Paid NBA Head Coaches

Monty Williams, Detroit: $13.1 million Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs: $13 million Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors: $9.5 million Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat: $8.5 million

Only four coaches currently employed in the United States will earn more than Williams.

The New England Patriots' Bill Belichick ($20 million), Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll ($15 million) and Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay ($14 million) led the way on Badenhausen's list. NBC Sports' Peter King also reported Sean Payton is collecting "in the neighborhood of $18 million" annually from the Denver Broncos after taking over there this offseason.

In college football, Alabama's Nick Saban, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Georgia's Kirby Smart and USC's Lincoln Riley all make $11-plus million. None touches what Williams will make from the Pistons, though.

The same goes for the college basketball coaching ranks, where the $8.5 million salary for Kentucky's John Calipari looks paltry by comparison.

In the NBA, teams in non-marquee markets often have to pay a premium in order to get big stars through free agency or a trade. That certainly seems to have been the case with Williams.

The Pistons have been to the playoffs twice since 2009 and failed get out of the first round each time. Over the last four years, they have won 80 combined games. Among the four coaching jobs that were available in May, ESPN's Kevin Pelton ranked Detroit fourth.

The guard tandem of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey is promising, while Jalen Duren was an All-Rookie honoree. The franchise is showing some promise.

Still, Williams had plenty of leverage at the negotiating table since he was the 2021-22 Coach of the Year and had an NBA Finals appearance with the Phoenix Suns on his résumé.

Regardless of how well he does in the Motor City, the 51-year-old's contract ensures his time there will be worth it.