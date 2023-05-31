X

    J. Cole Called Heat's Caleb Martin Immediately after Game 7 Win vs. Celtics

    May 31, 2023

    J. Cole played an instrumental role in bringing Eastern Conference Finals hero Caleb Martin to the Miami Heat, who closed out the Boston Celtics with a 103-84 win in Game 7 on Monday thanks in part to his 26-point, 10-rebound double-double.

    The Miami Heat don't get to the NBA Finals without Caleb Martin, which means they don't get there without J. Cole.<br><br>🔸Martin was cut by the Hornets in 2021. <br>🔸Ran pickup with J. Cole in North Carolina. They've known each other since 2014. <br>🔸J. Cole made some calls and connected… <a href="https://t.co/yz73hLkYld">pic.twitter.com/yz73hLkYld</a>

    On Wednesday, Martin told reporters that J. Cole called him right after the game and was thrilled to see him dominate.

    Caleb Martin said J. Cole was HYPED for him after making the Finals and is pulling up to some games 👏🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/atBpR3fFPI">pic.twitter.com/atBpR3fFPI</a>

    "Yeah, he called me before I got undressed after Game 7, just hyped, just screaming...jumping up and down," Martin said.

    "That's like my brother, so he was just as hyped as my family was. He was one of the first people to call me. That's my dog, so he's super proud, super appreciative and couldn't be happier."

    Martin also said that J. Cole will be at some games during the NBA Finals.

    The 27-year-old was nothing short of phenomenal in the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 19.3 points on 60.2 percent shooting (48.9 percent from three-point range) and 6.4 rebounds. He saved his best for Game 7, shooting 11-of-16 (4-of-6 from three).

    Martin and the Heat will take on the Denver Nuggets, who will host Game 1 on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

