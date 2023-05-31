AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights Post Double or Nothing

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

On the heels of a monumental return to AEW, new TBS Champion Kris Statlander sought to retain against Nyla Rose Wednesday night on Dynamite.

The show, featuring all of the fallout from the explosive Double or Nothing pay-per-view, also featured the first public words from Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita following the latter's shocking betrayal of The Elite during the Anarchy in the Arena match.

What did those two have to say and was Statlander able to make it 2-0?

Find out with this recap of the final episode of May 2023, live from the Viejas Arena in San Diego.