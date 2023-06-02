Updated 2023 MLB All-Star Game Roster Picks, June Edition

0 of 10

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The start of a new month means it's time for an updated version of our 2023 MLB All-Star Game roster picks.

There is still a lot of baseball to be played before rosters are selected and the game's biggest stars converge on T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 11 for the Midsummer Classic, but a lot has changed since our first round of roster picks were released on May 4.

Using the 32-player roster format, the American League and National League teams were assembled based solely on 2023 performance. Voting trends and popularity did not factor into these decisions. The 32 players who are most deserving right now were selected while sticking to the rule of including at least one player from every team.

For consistency, each roster was made up of 20 position players and 12 pitchers.

We also highlighted three notable snubs from each league, since the players who don't get selected are often a bigger story than the ones who do.