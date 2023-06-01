How Many Wins Is a NFL Coach Worth? Rating Impact of Biggest Coaching Staff Changes

0 of 6

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

An NFL franchise can be galvanized by the right coaching hire.

For example, a 5.5-game positive swing for the New York Giants led to first-year head coach Brian Daboll capturing last season's NFL Coach of the Year trophy. The team overcame its shortcomings and worked its way into a postseason berth.

The difference between Daboll's staff and the Giants' previous leadership became immediately known.

"When we started in OTAs all the years before, we didn't start off on the same page," defensive back Xavier McKinney said during an interview on The Pivot. "I think everyone was kind of coaching in different directions, and I think a big reason to that was because of the coaching staff that we had.

McKinney added, "That was the good part when Dabes and the crew that's there now came in because we talk to them, they actually listen."

Every year, new coaching hires—whether they're a new head coach establishing a different standard and philosophies or the right coordinator addition to maximize the talent already in place—change the landscape of professional football.

Six particular hires this offseason set the stage for what could be a significant swings for their respective clubs.