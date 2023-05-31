Report: Packers Were Unhappy with Aaron Rodgers' Commitment, Effort in 2022 Offseason

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Prior to trading him to the New York Jets this offseason, the Green Bay Packers were reportedly unhappy with quarterback Aaron Rodgers' dedication leading up to the 2022 season.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, a Packers source said people within the organization "weren't satisfied with Rodgers' commitment and effort" both in terms of skipping voluntary OTAs and how he went about things on a "day-to-day basis afterward."

It was noted by Schneidman that Rodgers skipped voluntary OTAs last year, which didn't sit well with the Packers because of the belief that he should have been present to build chemistry with rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs following the trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Per Schneidman, Rodgers said at the time that the impact of voluntary OTAs is "very nominal." More recently, he defended his stance, saying:

"When I'm in, I'm all-in, and you wanna ride with offseason workouts? I won MVP without doing offseason workouts. Like, was my commitment any less then? I'd say not at all. The way that I come back to work, not just physically in good shape but mentally refreshed, is the best thing for me to have the season I wanted to have during those in Green Bay.

"I think that's just a cop-out written to try and find something to disparage me about that, honestly, when you know what offseason workouts are really about, it's completely ridiculous."

Rodgers, 39, was NFL MVP in both 2020 and 2021, throwing a combined 85 touchdowns passes and just nine interceptions. He also went 13-3 as a starter in each of those two seasons.

Last year was a struggle for Rodgers and the Pack, though, as they went just 8-9 and missed the playoffs when they lost to the rival Detroit Lions at home in the final game of the regular season.

Rodgers didn't come anywhere close to his usual production either, completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The loss of his No. 1 target in Adams likely played a big role in the decline, as did the need for him to develop a rapport with the rookie wideouts over the entirety of the season.

It is difficult to say if attending voluntary OTAs would have lessened the learning curve, but based on Schneidman's report, the Packers seem to think it would have.

Now, after earning 10 Pro Bowl selections, four NFL MVP Awards, one Super Bowl win and one Super Bowl MVP Award during his 18 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers will look toward success with the Jets.

The Jets own the longest active playoff drought in the NFL, having not reached the postseason since 2010, but expectations are high in 2023 with Rodgers running an offense that includes a pair of young standouts in running back Breece Hall and the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

While Rodgers did not attend OTAs last year, he was present for the Jets' OTAs following his trade, meaning he will have familiarity with his new teammates and surroundings once training camp starts.