    Heat's Jimmy Butler Files Trademark for 'Himmy Buckets' to Use on Clothing, More

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 30, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 29: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat after winning round 3 game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics on May 29, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jimmy Butler has led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals, and now the star forward is hoping to cash in on his excellent playoff run.

    According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Butler has filed a trademark for "Himmy Buckets" in the hopes of launching a clothes and beverage brand:

    Josh Gerben @JoshGerben

    Jimmy Butler has filed a new trademark for:<br><br>"HIMMY BUCKETS"<br><br>The filing, made on May 24th, indicates that <a href="https://twitter.com/JimmyButler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimmyButler</a> plans to launch a "HIMMY BUCKETS"-brand of:<br><br>1. Coffee<br>2. Beer<br>3. Soda<br>4. Bottled Water<br>5. Clothing<br>6. Coffee cups<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JimmyButler?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JimmyButler</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JimmyBuckets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JimmyBuckets</a> <a href="https://t.co/yHCzwv258O">pic.twitter.com/yHCzwv258O</a>

    For those of you wondering what the heck "Himmy Buckets" is all about, Butler's nickname is Jimmy Buckets, while "he's him" has become a popular meme phrase to describe someone thriving or at the top of their game. Combine the two, and you get "Himmy Buckets."