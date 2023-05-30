Heat's Jimmy Butler Files Trademark for 'Himmy Buckets' to Use on Clothing, More

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Jimmy Butler has led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals, and now the star forward is hoping to cash in on his excellent playoff run.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Butler has filed a trademark for "Himmy Buckets" in the hopes of launching a clothes and beverage brand:

For those of you wondering what the heck "Himmy Buckets" is all about, Butler's nickname is Jimmy Buckets, while "he's him" has become a popular meme phrase to describe someone thriving or at the top of their game. Combine the two, and you get "Himmy Buckets."