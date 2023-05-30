Vikings 'Hope to See' Justin Jefferson ASAP amid Contract Talks, Kevin O'Connell Says

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson hasn't reported to the team's voluntary organized team activities to this point in the offseason.

And head coach Kevin O'Connell is hoping the superstar wideout makes an appearance soon, as he told reporters Tuesday:

"For me, I hope to see him as soon as possible," O'Connell told reporters. "I think our participation among our whole team has been so good that we've been able to get great work in. Would love to have [Jefferson], obviously. But I think as we work toward minicamp we'll have a real, clean-cut plan of what that looks like, and hopefully get him some work. And I know a lot of the guys will be excited to see him."

Jefferson, 24, has a cap hit of $4.1 million this season before his $19.7 million fifth-year option kicks in for the 2024 campaign. He's now extension eligible, and that likely has factored into his decision to remain away from the team's voluntary OTAs.

"It's one of those things that we've had great dialogue throughout the offseason. A lot of that will stay between Justin and I," O'Connell told reporters when asked about Jefferson's absence. "But I just know that he's getting work, wherever he's spending his offseason, and look forward to having him here when he decides to come up and I know his teammates will be excited about that."

There's little doubt that Jefferson will get paid, and potentially become the highest-paid wideout in football once he signs an extension. He was brilliant in 2022, leading the NFL in catches (128) and receiving yards (1,809) while adding eight touchdowns.

It was his third straight season exceeding 1,400 receiving yards and his second straight campaign with 100 or more receptions. Just three years into his career, he's already a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro selection.

He'll be expected to exceed recent extensions signed by players like Tyreek Hill (four years, $120 million) and Davante Adams (five years, $140 million).

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday's SportsCenter that Jefferson may earn the most lucrative non-QB contract in the NFL.

"Because wide receiver—that market has gone up to $30 million with Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, all of those guys," he said. "Jefferson is considered by many around the league as the very best receiver in the NFL. So, are we talking, you know, Aaron Donald money, $31 million per year? We'll see."