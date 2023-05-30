UCLA's Bill McGovern Dies at 60; Holy Cross All-American Was Bruins' DC in 2022

AP Photo

UCLA announced that Bill McGovern, who was the team's defensive coordinator last season, died Tuesday at age 60.

He had been diagnosed with cancer.

UCLA shared a statement from the McGovern family:

"Early this morning we said goodbye to our beloved father and husband Bill after his long and difficult battle with cancer came to an end and today, we would like to thank the entire UCLA community for all of the love and support you gave to Bill and our entire family during this very difficult struggle. In particular, the McGovern family would like to thank UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly and his wife Jill as well as all of the players, coaches, trainers, and support staff of the UCLA football program and their families. It was the honor of Bill's coaching career to be the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins and this past season was one of the highlights of Bill's coaching career. We are so thankful for the opportunity to be a part of such a historic athletic tradition and, more importantly, we could not have made it through this past year without the love and prayers of our UCLA family. The McGovern family is so grateful and thankful to all of you for your help during this difficult time and we will be indebted to you all forever. Thank you so much and we will cherish the wonderful memories we have of UCLA and our UCLA football family for the rest of our lives."

Paolo Uggetti of ESPN noted McGovern stepped away from his defensive coordinator position this year because of his health and instead assumed a role as director of football administration.

McGovern was a defensive coach in the NFL for eight seasons with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants prior to joining the Bruins.

Yet he was more experienced at the collegiate level thanks to stints at Holy Cross, UMass, Pittsburgh, Nebraska and, most notably, Boston College. He was the defensive backs coach for the Eagles from 1994 to 1996, the linebackers coach from 2000 to 2008 and the defensive coordinator from 2009 to 2012.

McGovern was also an accomplished college football player at Holy Cross.

He is a member of the Holy Cross Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor and tied a Division I-AA record with 24 career interceptions. He set the Division I-AA single-season record of 11 picks as a consensus first-team All-American during his senior campaign in 1984.

McGovern is survived by his wife, Colleen, and his three daughters.