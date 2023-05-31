NHL Style Rankings: Special 2023 Playoffs Edition

David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

We're currently facing the longest stretch of time without playoff hockey we've suffered through all postseason as we look ahead to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Saturday.

There's a lot to reflect on before the Panthers and the Golden Knights face off in an unexpected-yet-highly-anticipated series that will end in a franchise getting its first Cup.

American-born Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk have led their teams to the big stage. But the more important, pressing question for us all is this: who has had the better playoff 'fits?

As much as we loved Tkachuk's Spongebob chic T-shirt during media availability, the NHL Style Rankings are based strictly on pre-game arrival suits.

You know the drill. As we twiddle our thumbs and wait impatiently for Saturday, let's go over the 10 best outfits of the playoffs so far.

10. David Pastrňák

Courtesy NHL Style Instagram

Perhaps the most disappointing facet of the Bruins' shocking first-round exit is that we only got seven games' worth of playoff Pastrňák looks. He and his absolutely fantastic mullet still delivered, though. We got one of his classic top hat outfits with the greyscale checks pictured above, and he let the mullet breathe in the sunshine state with this on-theme creamsicle look.

Have to wonder what the mullet would've grown into if the Bruins' playoff run went as anticipated, but in the end, Tkachuk's equally awesome mullet was the lettuce that prevailed.

9. Seth Jarvis

Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Monochrome blue will almost always sit right with me, and Jarvis killed it here with the emphasis on the light blue and the royal as a compliment. The best part of the whole fit is what appears to be an iconic basketball moment on the inside of the suit jacket. Jarvis went all out for Carolina's NASCAR night in the past, and maybe this was a similar nod to Raleigh and the rest of the Triangle's rich basketball history.

Come to think of it, the suit color is Carolina blue...

8. William Nylander

Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images

Our official regular-season style king Nylander and his Maple Leafs finally made it out of the first round. Although they couldn't make it past the Panthers, we were graced with at least a few more Willy Styles ensembles. This man loves a light pink suit and we continue to love him for it.

7. Alexander Wennberg

Courtesy NHL Style Instagram page

Wennberg's rocked an all-cream scheme a few times this season and it's reminded me that the look is pretty rare in the NHL for whatever reason. Maybe because he always crushes it so hard that it'd be tough for anyone else to compare.

He did it again here, and although it isn't the first time he's worn this suit, we have to give him props for how hard he once again crushed it. Never take this one out of the rotation, Alex!

6. Mitch Marner

Courtesy NHL Style Instagram

Wait, does anyone know where Marner went? I can't see him. Just kidding. I'm not even sure if this is supposed to be camouflage or just a cheeky little pattern, but I've loved how Marner's style has evolved over the past few years and how he's tried a few new things throughout this season. Sometimes you don't have to know exactly what something is supposed to be, you just have to ask yourself if it looks good.

5. Martin Nečas

Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Nečas really stepped it up with the fashion this season during a concurrent breakout year on the ice. He kept it up with some fresh looks throughout Carolina's three-round run and he showcased some versatility with a few different bold looks. The look above was a big winner; not only did he crush the light purple, but the pocket and the darker tie really elevate the entire thing without overpowering the suit itself.

4. Radko Gudas

Courtesy NHL Style Instagram Page

It's always great when a personality on the ice has some sort of off-ice flare to match it, whether that comes out in his interviews or in his arrival outfit. Gudas has had interesting top hats and outfits to match his on-ice edge for a while now. He's stepped it up even more during this Panthers playoff run.

You simply can't go wrong with a three-piece that features a black vest, black pants and a bold jacket, with the blue being a great look for him. The tie brings it all together. And of course he's rocking one of his top hats and that's what makes a Gudas fit a Gudas fit. Or maybe it's the facial hair. All of the above?

3. Anthony Duclair

Courtesy NHL Style Instagram Page

Duclair has continued his regular-season style excellence well into the playoffs with several bangers already, including this green look. Love the three-piece suit that is fitted enough but doesn't look flat-out painful (my biggest qualm with three-piece suits). Love the clashing of the patterns with the striped tie, it's interesting enough to stand out but still held together by the color.

2. Evander Kane

An NHL player wearing an extremely unique suit.

I can't say I've seen anything quite like before? In this economy?

The purple is a great look for Kane, and the double-breasted diamond velvet is a perfect suit texture and style to match the purple. This is where matching pants really set an outfit apart, and I need to see more matching sets featuring unique patterns next season in the NHL.

1. Jack Eichel

Courtesy NHL Style Instagram Page

A few fun facts ahead of the Stanley Cup Final: Jack Eichel has never lost a playoff round and now he has never lost a playoff edition of the NHL Style Rankings.

Coined "Red Smoke" by Eichel's designer and stylist Gentleman's Playbook, this is easily the best suit of the playoffs and Eichel is dressing like a man rising to the occasion after waiting for so many years. The detailing is on point per usual when it comes to Gent's Playbook and I love the unique pocket.

It's all very Vegas, and I can't wait to see what they're cooking for the Final.