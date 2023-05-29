Lonzo Ball Rumors: Bulls Think It's Unlikely PG Will Ever Play Again Amid Knee Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Just six seasons after going second overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, Lonzo Ball's basketball career may be in jeopardy.

On an episode of the podcast Organizations Win Championships, co-host Dan Bernstein referenced rumors that the Chicago Bulls believe that the point guard's career may be behind him.

"The other thing I heard is even though publicly there has been an expression of guarded optimism regarding a future for Lonzo Ball," Bernstein said. "And there's a reason why for your pursuant to all kinds of union issues, why they haven't asked for the salary exemption yet because they don't want to send the message publicly that they're done with him. They don't think it's likely that he ever plays again."

Ball missed the entire 2022-23 season with a knee injury, and had a third operation on the knee in March.

The latest surgery was not a typical operation, which is something that Bernstein noted was a red flag for the guard's recovery.

"That was our speculation when we heard about experimental cartilage replacement surgery," Bernstein said. "It is incredibly rare and is much more likely being done just for his quality of life off of the basketball court."

Ball was acquired by Chicago before the 2021-22 season and averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35 games. His season ended in January 2022 as a result of the knee injury, and the latest surgery made his chances of playing in 2023-24 slim.

The organization and Ball have both expressed optimism with him eventually returning to the hardwood, but this report clouds those hopes.

Ball is under contract through 2023-24, with a player option for 24-25.