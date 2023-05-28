Yankees' Domingo Germán Says He'll Use Less Rosin After Sticky Stuff Suspension

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán said he'll use less rosin after he was suspended 10 games by Major League Baseball earlier this month for using a foreign substance on his pitching hand.

"You have to do something different because what I did before got me ejected from the game," he told reporters through an interpreter. "Probably go back to previous years before where I used it way less."

The 30-year-old was ejected from a May 16 win over the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the fourth inning after first-base umpire D.J. Reyburn checked his hands. Crew chief James Hoye told reporters after the game that Germán had "the stickiest hand I've ever felt."

Hoye's crew previously inspected Germán's hands during an April 15 start against the Minnesota Twins, making him wash off his hands but allowing him to stay in the game.

The Yankees' starter said he remains unclear on how much rosin pitchers are permitted to use.

"As far as like a direct explanation on how much to use or not, I haven't gotten a better explanation from MLB or the umpires," he told reporters. "To me, I have to keep using it, understand how much to use and keep a balance, but at the same time I've got to keep preparing myself to pitch and keep my routine in between starts to get me in the right shape for the next start and just keep using the rosin bag and try to keep executing pitches."

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was also suspended 10 games for having a sticky substance on his hands during a start this season. Like Germán, he said he was only using rosin.

"I swear on my kids' lives, I'm not using anything else," Scherzer told umpires Dan Bellino and Phil Cuzzi when he was ejected. "This is sweat and rosin. Sweat and rosin."

Germán has put together a strong season thus far, going 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 48 innings across nine starts. He'll return to the rotation on Monday night against the Seattle Mariners.

The Yankees have gone 6-3 while he's been suspended.