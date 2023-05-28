ESPN: Calvin Ridley 'As Advertised'; Jags 'Ecstatic' about Trevor Lawrence's Offense

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

New Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been "heavily involved" and looked "as advertised" during the team's organized team activities, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday's SportsCenter.

He continued:

"Last time he was on the field for Atlanta he was a fringe top-10 wide receiver in the league. So, Jacksonville is ecstatic about what they have with their offense around Trevor Lawrence. They also hope to have Evan Engram back. He's not signed his franchise tag, but they've been negotiating with the player. They are hopeful to get a long-term deal done with the tight end to pair with Ridley."

