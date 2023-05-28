NFL Rumors: Jaguars 'Hopeful' Evan Engram Will Sign Long-Term Contract amid OTAs

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram this offseason, but the team is hoping for more, especially since he is yet to sign it.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter and discussed Engram and how he fits in with the overall optimism surrounding the offense:

"Calvin Ridley, a new face in OTAs. He's been heavily involved in their workouts so far, and I was told from somebody with the team that he looks 'as advertised.' Last time he was on the field for Atlanta he was a fringe top-10 wide receiver in the league. So, Jacksonville is ecstatic about what they have with their offense around Trevor Lawrence. They also hope to have Evan Engram back. He's not signed his franchise tag, but they've been negotiating with the player. They are hopeful to get a long-term deal done with the tight end to pair with Ridley."

