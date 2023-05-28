X

    Jets' Aaron Rodgers Dances on Video at Taylor Swift Concert in New Jersey

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 28, 2023

    FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets answers questions after an offseason workout session at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 23, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Aaron Rodgers' goodwill tour following his trade to the New York Jets took him to a Taylor Swift concert over the weekend.

    TMZ Sports obtained a clip of the four-time MVP thoroughly enjoying himself at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

    Jersey Grown @realSportsKing2

    <a href="https://twitter.com/steviebreech?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steviebreech</a> it looks like Aaron Rodgers ankle is doing just fine as he was "Shaking It Off" pretty well last night to <a href="https://twitter.com/taylorswift13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@taylorswift13</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MetLifeStadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MetLifeStadium</a> <a href="https://t.co/oPbn1b6hUp">pic.twitter.com/oPbn1b6hUp</a>

    Jake Asman @JakeAsman

    Pretty funny that Aaron Rodgers first appearance at MetLife Stadium as a Jet is at the Taylor Swift concert… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://t.co/mTqa2b6JBn">pic.twitter.com/mTqa2b6JBn</a>

    Ahead of Swift's series of concerts at the Jets' home stadium, Rodgers said he has "too many to count" when asked his favorite song by the popular recording artist. He added that Folklore is probably his top album.

    New York Jets @nyjets

    CONFIRMED: <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> is a <a href="https://twitter.com/taylorswift13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@taylorswift13</a> fan <a href="https://t.co/5glbdDobzg">pic.twitter.com/5glbdDobzg</a>

    The 39-year-old has been busy away from the field this offseason, taking full advantage of the plentiful entertainment options offered in the Big Apple. He attended playoff games for both the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "I spent eighteen beautiful years in Green Bay and it was such a special place to play..<br><br>I definitely feel energized to be in this building and I'm embracing the change" <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/RnGrxGTniI">pic.twitter.com/RnGrxGTniI</a>

    Rodgers has a standing invitation from the New York Mets as well and expressed interest in throwing out the first pitch ahead of an MLB game.

