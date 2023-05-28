Jets' Aaron Rodgers Dances on Video at Taylor Swift Concert in New Jersey

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers' goodwill tour following his trade to the New York Jets took him to a Taylor Swift concert over the weekend.

TMZ Sports obtained a clip of the four-time MVP thoroughly enjoying himself at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

Ahead of Swift's series of concerts at the Jets' home stadium, Rodgers said he has "too many to count" when asked his favorite song by the popular recording artist. He added that Folklore is probably his top album.

The 39-year-old has been busy away from the field this offseason, taking full advantage of the plentiful entertainment options offered in the Big Apple. He attended playoff games for both the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

Rodgers has a standing invitation from the New York Mets as well and expressed interest in throwing out the first pitch ahead of an MLB game.