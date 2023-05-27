Mariners' Julio Rodríguez Partners With Airline, Earns Fans Free Flights With HRs

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Baseball fans looking to fly for free should start cheering for Julio Rodríguez.

Alaska Airlines announced it partnered with the Seattle Mariners slugger for a promotion that will provide free airfare for fans every time he launches a home run. Rodríguez wears No. 44 for the Mariners, and 44 fans sitting in the section he hits a long ball into will receive round-trip flights to an Alaska Airlines destination of their choice.

What's more, one fan will win 100,000 Alaska Airlines miles for every home run a Mariners player hits in the fourth inning of each Seattle home game for the rest of the season.

Alaska Airlines is going to be giving away some flights because the company partnered with one of the best players in the league.

Rodríguez won the American League Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger and was named an All-Star in his first season in 2022. He has followed with eight home runs in his first 49 games this year.

Now he will have a lot more fans looking to travel cheering for him to add to that total.