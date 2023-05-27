Brewers' Willy Adames to Undergo Testing After Being Hit by Foul Ball in Dugout

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames left Friday's game after being struck by a foul ball in the side of the head during the bottom of the second inning, per multiple reports.

Adames, who was sitting on the top step of the dugout when he was struck by a foul ball off the bat of Milwaukee third baseman Brian Anderson, is undergoing more testing.

Per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "Video from the third-base side of the field showed that the ball appeared to strike Adames in the side of the head. Adames' head was turned to his right before the pitch was thrown; he then appeared to shift his vision back toward the plate right as Anderson swung."

After being evaluated and receiving treatment in the clubhouse, he was then taken to a local hospital.

Adames, 27, came into Friday's game hitting .205 with nine homers, 27 RBI, 23 runs and a .673 OPS in 50 games. He remains a solid source of power for the Brewers from his shortstop position after hitting 25 homers in 2021 between the Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays and a career-high 31 homers and 98 RBI last season.

He hit 20 or more dingers in three of his first five seasons.

The Brewers came into Friday's game with a 27-23 record, tops in the NL Central. Milwaukee is looking to return to the postseason after missing out last year, breaking a four-year playoff streak that included a trip to the NLCS in 2018.

The Brewers haven't won a playoff series since, however.