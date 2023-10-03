Lakers' LeBron James Stays Coy on If He Had Foot Surgery While Talking Injury Rehab

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is still not saying publicly if he had surgery on the foot injury he suffered last season.

Speaking to reporters during Monday's media day, James simply discussed the rehab he went through over the summer to get his foot back to full strength going into the 2023-24 season:

"This summer has been a lot about rehabbing that and getting that back to where it needs to be. But my foot has been reacting very well on my offseason workouts. Looking forward to seeing how it reacts during training camp and all preseason going into the regular season. Excited to see where I am as it stands today."

Head coach Darvin Ham told reporters last week the team intends to manage James' "game-to-game minutes, the big picture, month-to-month, different sections in the calendar" in an attempt to keep him healthy.

Amid speculation about the injury last season, James said he wouldn't disclose any potential surgery if that wound up being the direction he took.

"I don't know," James told reporters on March 26 when asked about the possibility of surgery. "Right now, I don't need it, so we'll see what happens. I'll probably get another MRI at the end of the season and go from there. But if I end up having to get surgery after the season, you guys won't know. I don't talk to you guys in the offseason, and by the time next season starts, I'll be fine. I'll be ready to go."

James was banged up frequently during the 2022-23 campaign. His 55 games played were tied for his fewest in an 82-game regular season.

The biggest injury James dealt with was a torn tendon in his foot suffered during a Feb. 26 game against the Dallas Mavericks. He missed 13 consecutive games before returning to the lineup on March 26.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on May 26 that James might need offseason surgery to repair the tendon injury in his foot.

Charania noted if James were to undergo surgery, it would likely keep him out for two months during the offseason but a recovery before training camp is expected. There was no indication he had a procedure.

James played through the foot injury during the Lakers' postseason run. He performed at a high level with 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in 16 playoff starts.

In the Lakers' season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets on May 22, James scored 40 points and played all but four seconds at the end of the second quarter.

The 19-time All-Star did talk about potentially retiring in the immediate aftermath of losing to the Nuggets. He ended speculation about his future during the ESPYs in July by saying he would walk away when he couldn't give everything he's got: "Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."



Even in his 20th season and fighting through injuries, James remained a dominant force for the Lakers. He was named to the All-NBA third team after averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in 55 appearances during the regular season.

When James plays his first game of the 2023-24 campaign, he will become the sixth player ever to play at least 21 seasons in the NBA.