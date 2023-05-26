Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli's Wife Allie Announces They're Expecting Twin Boys

David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins manager is...having twins.

Rocco Baldelli's wife, Allie, announced Wednesday on Instagram that the couple is expecting twin boys in September.

The pair also have a young daughter, Louisa, who was born in September 2021.

Baldelli, 41, is a former MLB player and has served as Minnesota's manager since the 2019 season, leading the team to a 314-282 record and two postseason berths, though his teams have gone 0-5 in the playoffs.

The Twins are currently 26-24 and atop the AL Central.