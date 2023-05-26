X

    Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli's Wife Allie Announces They're Expecting Twin Boys

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 26, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 13: Manager Rocco Baldelli #5 of the Minnesota Twins looks on from the dugout against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning at Target Field on May 13, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Cubs 11-1. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Twins manager is...having twins.

    Rocco Baldelli's wife, Allie, announced Wednesday on Instagram that the couple is expecting twin boys in September.

    The pair also have a young daughter, Louisa, who was born in September 2021.

    Baldelli, 41, is a former MLB player and has served as Minnesota's manager since the 2019 season, leading the team to a 314-282 record and two postseason berths, though his teams have gone 0-5 in the playoffs.

    The Twins are currently 26-24 and atop the AL Central.