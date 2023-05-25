Cowboys' Tony Pollard Practicing at OTAs After Leg Injury; On Track for 'Lead' Role

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is already making his way back to the field after suffering a fractured fibula during the team's January playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday that Pollard has participated in the reduced-tempo portions of the offseason's organized team activities to this point.

That is welcome news for the Cowboys and Pollard, who will be under more of a microscope this offseason after Dallas designated Ezekiel Elliott as a post-June 1 release. That made Pollard the top running back on the roster, which McCarthy opened up about Thursday:

"I don't think you just go out and replace Zeke. I've never viewed it that way. Business, cap economics, that's real. You make decisions, and sometimes the decisions definitely factor in the next decision or two that's coming down the road. We were just doing short yardage and goal line last night and he just jumps off the tape. This really isn't about replacing Zeke. It's really about opportunities for the young guys. Tony's opportunity to be the lead back. We're just getting all those guys ready. Deuce is the new guy. It's been cool to see him implemented into the things we've been doing here the last week. The group will look different because his presence is not there any more."

Pollard signed the $10.1 million franchise tag this offseason, so returning to health and making a solid impression as the surefire No. 1 running back is key for his long-term future.

While Elliott was once one of the best running backs in the NFL and has a resume with three Pro Bowl selections, four seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards and two years when he led the league in rushing, Pollard was the more explosive player last season.

Elliott averaged a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry and dealt with injuries, while Pollard posted 5.2 yards per carry. The Memphis product has also proven to be a receiving threat with more than 300 yards through the air in each of the last two years.

Dallas has some other options at running back, including Malik Davis, Ronald Jones and rookie Deuce Vaughn. The passing attack should also be strong with Dak Prescott throwing to CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks.

Yet Pollard is the team's best chance to have a go-to running back who can carry the ball 20-plus times a game and give the offense some balance. His presence on the field in May seemingly suggests he should be ready to go by the start of the season in September.