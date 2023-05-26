Contract Extensions NFL Teams Must Prioritize Beyond QB

Contract Extensions NFL Teams Must Prioritize Beyond QBMay 26, 2023
Quarterbacks dominate the NFL market and rightly so. The position is the most important in professional football. As such, the contract extensions already signed by the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson headlined this offseason's movements.
The actions won't stop there, with the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert expected to reset the market yet again.
Those are merely the starting point, though.
Multiple individuals, who are still under their rookie deals, could change the league's financial landscape depending on their next negotiations. At least five other position groups should look drastically different before the start of the 2023 campaign than they did entering the offseason.
The league's reigning Offensive and Defensive Player of the Years, arguably the game's best young offensive lineman and two elite performers at lesser positions are counted among those ready to break the bank.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
An interesting pattern developed with the Indianapolis Colts organization.
Five of Indianapolis' six biggest contracts in total value are found at non-premium positions, with linebacker Shaquille Leonard, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly, nickel corner Kenny Moore and nose tackle Grover Stewart leading the way.
Obviously, the Colts' allocation of resources go against the grain. This approach will likely continue with running back Jonathan Taylor, who could realistically demand a new deal that exceeds Christian McCaffrey's average annual salary of $16 million.
The reason why the team can invest in non-traditional ways is twofold.
First, those players earned their contracts. Also, the organization made multiple investments in the premium positions and those groups are young, with this year's fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson now at quarterback, sophomore Bernhard Raimann at left tackle, Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo still under rookie deals at defensive end and three rookies—Julius Brents, Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones—to help at outside corner.
Besides, Taylor is one of the game's best runners. He led the league with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021 before injuries took a toll last year. By retaining the 24-year-old back long term, the Colts have an offensive focal point as Richardson develops. With the incoming quarterback's dynamic athleticism, he and Taylor should form a deadly backfield duo, which will be well-worth a massive new deal.
WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson blossomed as the game's best wide receiver at the perfect time.
Last year, the positional market exploded with 11 different individuals signing new deals with an average annual salary at or exceeding $20 million. New all-time highs were reached in total contractual value ($140 million), average salary ($30 million) and total guaranteed money ($75 million). Interestingly, all three of the previous numbers are currently held by different receivers—Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Cooper Kupp, respectively.
The 23-year-old Jefferson and his representation can make an argument he should top each of those numbers after leading the NFL with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards. Last year's effort ranks sixth all-time despite being in a new scheme under a new coaching staff.
"I mean, talk about a guy that was able to handle a lot," Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said during an interview with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "It's not like we came in here year one and said, 'We're going to run this, you know, minimal version of our offense.'
"To truly maximize him in our offense, it required him to handle a lot, a lot, a lot of football. And he did it really seamlessly and prepared every single week mentally and physically to go out there and do the things that he did all season long. Just a spectacular season a year ago for him and like I said, just can't wait to see what he's able to do in year two in this offense."
An extension isn't just about rewarding an ascending player. With Kirk Cousins' uncertain status beyond the upcoming season, Jefferson is set to become the face of the Vikings franchise. His combination of age, production and status portend the coming of the game's highest paid wide receiver.
OT Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tristan Wirfs already established himself as one of the game's best offensive linemen during his initial three seasons.
In each of the past two years, the 24-year-old offensive tackle was named to All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams. As a rookie, he posted the best single-game performance in a Super Bowl by an offensive lineman during the Pro Football Focus era. If not for Lane Johnson, Wirfs would already be considered the game's best right tackle.
The previous sentence is important on two levels.
Johnson is the game's highest-paid right tackle at $20.2 million annually. He signed his new deal before turning 33 this offseason. Obviously, Wirfs is significantly younger as he enters his first negotiating window.
Secondly, Wirfs may not be seen as an elite right tackle for much longer. The 320-pound blocker previously revealed that he's been practicing on the left side.
"Yeah, I've definitely been working it just in case," Wirfs told reporters. "I've been working both (sides) just covering my bases. I don't think anything's been confirmed. I've been seeing what everyone on Twitter says—so we'll wait to till the draft, we'll wait till we sign somebody, who knows? Whatever happens, happens. I'll be ready. But yeah, I have been working it."
Well, the Buccaneers haven't signed anyone to take over the blind side and didn't draft anyone to immediately compete for the spot. Wirfs' value is only going to increase in the coming years based on how he plays at left tackle. It'll be better for Tampa if a contract extension occurs sooner rather than later.
Edge Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
Brian Burns has been quite popular over the last seven months.
According to the ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams offered a pair of first and a second-round draft pick to the Carolina Panthers for Burns at last season's trade deadline. The Chicago Bears also had interest before accepting wide receiver D.J. Moore as part of this year's trade with the Panthers for the draft's No. 1 overall pick.
Carolina knows it has one of the league's better young pass-rushers, and expectations are he'll be with the team for a long time.
While general manager Scott Fitterer didn't provide a timetable for a new deal to be reached, he told reporters, "Brian Burns is going to be here. We will work through [a contract extension] with his agent."
Burns isn't expected to eclipse the average annual salaries of T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett at $25 million or more annually. However, the 25-year-old edge-rusher should supersede the contracts currently owned by Maxx Crosby and Bradley Chubb, who sit within the $22-23.5 million range.
The 2019 first-round selection improved during each of his seasons. Burns' has always been a fluid and natural edge-rusher. But he set career-highs last season with 63 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits.
Among the Panthers, he's the second-most important piece to the roster puzzle after this year's acquisition of quarterback Bryce Young with the draft's top pick.
Edge Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa will almost certainly become the NFL's highest paid defensive player once he signs a new contract.
Bosa is the best player on the game's best defense. He's an absolute terror working off the edge as both a run defender and pass-rusher. As Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson noted, the 25-year-old defender led the league last season with 90 total pressures. He has 290 career pressures in 51 games played.
"He's a fantastic football player, he's a game-changer," San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said in February, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "I should stop now, but everybody already knows all that.
"I think we have a really good track record. You look the last five years, working backwards with Deebo (Samuel) and before that it was Fred (Warner) and (Georgia) Kittle and Trent (Williams) and Jimmy (Garoppolo) of getting our players done but it takes time, it takes patience, it takes persistence, and we'll have that on our side."
The Niners are in a wonderful position to make Bosa the game's top-paid defender, because the organization seemingly found its franchise quarterback in last year's seventh round. As such, Brock Purdy's base salary won't exceed $1.1 million between now and the 2026 season.
Whereas, Bosa can press into the territory often reserved for quarterbacks and make $32 million annually to eclipse Aaron Donald's current number. At that rate, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year would easily eclipse the largest contract every handed out to a non-quarterback if it's spread over five years.
DL Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
The clock is ticking and New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams appears to be growing impatient, as evidenced by his recent social media grandstanding.
The 25-year-old first-team All-Pro reacted to general manager Joe Douglas saying the team is "optimistic" in getting a long-term deal done by expunging all references to the Jets on his Twitter account and changed his profile to read, "Defensive tackle for..."
Williams has been quite clear about getting something done before the 2023 campaign swings into full gear.
"Everybody knows I'm a team guy," Williams told reporters after the season. "But I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program. I do feel like I deserve to get a contract done before (that) because I did everything right on the field and off the field. Having the organization behind me just like I'm behind them to show that they really support me (would be) a major thing for me."
The Jets currently have two and a half weeks before mandatory minicamp begins. Whereas Williams sees an escalating defensive tackle market, with extensions this offseason for the Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons, Washington Commanders' Daron Payne and New York Giants' Dexter Lawrence—which all exceeded $21 million annually.
Comparatively, Williams can make a case to be the highest paid, since he eclipsed all three last season in sacks (12) and/or quarterback hits this past season (28).