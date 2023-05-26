Contract Extensions NFL Teams Must Prioritize Beyond QB

0 of 6

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Quarterbacks dominate the NFL market and rightly so. The position is the most important in professional football. As such, the contract extensions already signed by the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson headlined this offseason's movements.

The actions won't stop there, with the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert expected to reset the market yet again.

Those are merely the starting point, though.

Multiple individuals, who are still under their rookie deals, could change the league's financial landscape depending on their next negotiations. At least five other position groups should look drastically different before the start of the 2023 campaign than they did entering the offseason.

The league's reigning Offensive and Defensive Player of the Years, arguably the game's best young offensive lineman and two elite performers at lesser positions are counted among those ready to break the bank.